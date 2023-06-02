Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

What do Paris, Delta Air Lines, gymnastics gold medalist Suni Lee and the humble button mushroom have in common? They all took a starring role in the penultimate episode of Top Chef: World All Stars.

For the first time, Bravo’s Thursday night flagship cooking show—which sees professionals put their culinary skills to the test in a series of extreme cooking challenges in the search for one winner—went international for Season 20, with 16 chefs from 11 countries competing for the title of “World All Star” in London.

The final four “cheftestants” (Australian Buddha Lo, Kentucky-born Sara Bradley, Mexico’s Gabriel Rodriguez and Jordanian Ali Al Ghzawi) fought out the semi-finals in Paris, broadcast on June 1. At the end of the episode, just three were left standing ahead of the final on June 8.

Top Chef’s judging panel packs a star-studded punch, featuring celebrity cooks Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons along with its successful alumni (see: Carla Hall and Kevin Gillespie). However, the series is also well known among fans for integrating sponsors into its “Quickfire” and “Elimination” challenges across seasons; whether it’s through a featured ingredient or experience.

Dr. Pepper, Sesame Street and Dunkin’ Donuts have all previously been seamlessly promoted on Top Chef. But, for its 300th episode the show went bigger than ever before with partner Delta Airlines.

The carrier worked with Bravo owner NBCUniversal (NBCU) and media agency PHD to weave itself into the show as part of the reported $400 million Olympics sponsorship deal it’s inked with the official 2024 Summer Olympics broadcaster.

The road to the 2024 Olympics

Emmakate Young, Delta’s managing director of brand marketing and sponsorships, told Adweek during filming in Paris that the integration just made sense. “Top Chef is all about helping people connect over food, culture and experiences. Delta is about connecting people via travel and experiences, so it was sort of obvious, and a really good fit,” she explained.

The challenge Delta put its name to was relayed by judge Lakshmi to competitors as the “infamous Wall Challenge.” It partnered each chef up with a mystery teammate, whom they had to verbally coach to make the same dish in 30-minutes. The twist? A patrician separated the professionals from the amateurs under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

While the mystery cohorts weren’t well versed in the kitchen, they were certainly no strangers to the podium.

That’s because they were none other than four Team USA Olympic and Paralympic champions: five-time medal-winning Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann, Paralympic track and field runner Hunter Woodhall, Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone, a two-time track and field gold medalist and star gymnast Lee.

The athletes had been flown in by Delta, the official airline of the national team, with the triumphant pair not only receiving Top Chef hall of fame status, but a $10,000 gift card for the “cheftestant.” Ghzawi and Weggemann took home the medal in this instance.

For NBCU, the promotion started it off on the road towards the Olympic and Paralympics, which will be a huge broadcasting moment. For Delta, the activation kicked off its partnership marketing strategy ahead of the next games, which are scheduled to kick off in July 2024.

The sponsor’s branding also pops up throughout the season, especially during scenes filmed at Charles de Gaulle airport, while earlier this year the business opened a Delta Sky Club in Minneapolis airport, serving Top Chef-inspired dishes.

“We never just wanted to have our logo slapped on something,” Delta’s Young said. “We wanted a true partnership and integration.” NBCU pitched the idea of bringing Olympians and Paralympians to the challenge via Delta and Young was quickly sold on the idea.

A ‘One Platform’ pitch

The episode aired during an upfronts season in which NBCU has been honing in on how brands can tap into its sports programming (including the 2024 Olympic Games) and its reality-tastic Bravo library during upfront season owing to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which saw most of its entertainment talent decline to participate in the upfront in solidarity with writers.

The media owner’s president of Olympic and Paralympic advertising and partnerships, Dan Lovinger, told Adweek the integration was testament to NBCU’s “One Platform” pitch to advertisers, which lets brands buy media and produce bespoke integrations across the broadcaster’s roster of content—which usually comprises everything from Vanderpump Rules to SNL.

“Not only did Delta help make an international season of Top Chef possible—we were able to close out the competition in Paris, while also leveraging and cross-promoting one of the most iconic tentpoles we have access to—the upcoming 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” he added.





The Top Chef integration kickstarted NBCU’s road to its Olympics and Paralympics coverage, as well as Delta’s connected marketing strategy. NBCUniversal

“It really was a trifecta between NBC, Top Chef, Delta and the Olympics,” said Delta’s Young. She said the brand would be conducting post-episode analysis to see how the integration had impacted brand uplift and whether consumers understood Delta’s purpose to “connect the world.”

Delta is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) partner up until the 2028 Olympic Games in LA, where it will be charged not only with getting people to the event, but also training volunteers on the ground.

Paris organizers have planned the event around the city and the citizens themselves. For the first time in the history of the Summer Olympic Games, the opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium, instead a public parade of 10,500 athletes will parade east to west along the river Seine.

13 months away from the event, controversy has already reared its head with sponsors including Visa, Coca-Cola and Airbnb coming under pressure to question organizers around Russian athletes competing neutrally while the country continues its war on Ukraine.