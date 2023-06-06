Practical Insights

How Companies Can Turn Consumers Into Loyal Fans

As brands become more entwined with personal identity, new research suggests a strategy

Half of U.S. adults say the brands they like are a strong reflection of who they are.Anton Vierietin/iStock
Headshot of Paul Hiebert
By Paul Hiebert

 

Google, Amazon and Apple. YouTube and Dawn. Android. Netflix. Walmart.

These familiar names have the highest levels of “brand fandom,” according to a new study from Stagwell’s global insights and strategy agency the National Research Group (NRG).

While it’s another accolade for marketers at some of the nation’s most popular brands, which tend to appear on lists of this sort, what about everyone else? How can brands with low levels of fandom turn members of the public into loyal customers?

NRG’s research points to a three-step strategy:

  1. Establish a clear vision of a better tomorrow.
