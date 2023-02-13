How CMOs Can Lead the Way on ChatGPT

Recently, I gave ChatGPT, OpenAI’s artificially intelligent content creator, the following prompt: “Write a five-sentence paragraph about what ChatGPT means for chief marketing officers and marketing organizations.” Here’s what it generated in a matter of seconds:

ChatGPT is a cutting-edge technology that holds great promise for chief marketing officers and marketing organizations. It uses advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to generate human-like responses, making it an incredibly useful tool for automating repetitive tasks and providing customers with instant answers to their questions.