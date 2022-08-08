Artificial Intelligence

How AI Is Making Voice Chatbots More Realistic Than Ever

Tech advances make bots more conversational, but controlling what they say remains a challenge

chatbot with a face wearing a headset
Machine learning technologies could change how conversational artificial intelligence interacts with humans.Thamrongpat Theerathammakorn/Getty Images
Headshot of Patrick Kulp
By Patrick Kulp

1 second ago

When customers call one of the many hotels and restaurants that now use voice tech startup PolyAI’s services, there’s a chance a digital host will answer. Far from the robotic monotone one might expect from an automated line, the voice will sound chatty and conversational. It will hesitate and inflect in all the right places and maybe even sport a regional accent.

This story first appeared in the Aug. 8, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Patrick Kulp

Patrick Kulp

Patrick Kulp is Adweek's senior reporter covering emerging tech.

