When customers call one of the many hotels and restaurants that now use voice tech startup PolyAI’s services, there’s a chance a digital host will answer. Far from the robotic monotone one might expect from an automated line, the voice will sound chatty and conversational. It will hesitate and inflect in all the right places and maybe even sport a regional accent.