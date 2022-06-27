How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the impact of significant gaps in access to high-speed internet and computers across the U.S., as lower-income kids lacked the equipment and reliable home broadband service needed to attend remote school and complete assignments. Sneaker and streetwear retailer Snipes is working to promote digital equity with a nationwide “Crack the Code” campaign.