Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

On the latest episode of Home / Work, host Antonio Lucio sits down with Steven Wolfe Pereira co-founder of Encantos and chief business officer of 3Pas Studios, and Nuria Santamaría Wolfe, director of strategic audience partnerships at Meta.