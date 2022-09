Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

On the latest episode of Home / Work, host Antonio Lucio sits down with partners Thomas Ranese, global CMO at Uber, and Brian Jackson, head of ecommerce partnerships at Google, to discuss blind dates, sabbaticals and the new challenges expected for LGBTQ+ communities in the corporate world.