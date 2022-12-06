In today’s episode of Home / Work, host Antonio Lucio sits down with Carla Eboli and her daughter, Marianna Eboli, who both work in different sections of the Omnicom Group. Carla is an eve and DEI Lead at Energy BBDO, and Marianna is an artist and social media strategist at DDB Chicago.

During the episode, they discuss working in the same building, Marianna’s journey to not just be referred to as “Carla’s daughter” in the office, embracing calling her mom during meetings, and their passion for justice and equity.

