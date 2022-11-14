In today’s episode of Home / Work, host Antonio Lucio sits down with Carolyn and Douglas Everson. Carolyn currently serves on the board of Coca-Cola and was previously president of Instacart and vp of the global business group at Meta. Douglas was previously director of global multichannel marketing at pharmaceuticals company Merck.

Now retired, Carolyn and Douglas spend their time rooting for their children’s collegiate sports teams and supporting their parents in every capacity. In this episode, they discuss the problematic nature of work as an identity, taking time to create memories, and how employers accommodate employees when life happens.

Stream the latest episode below and check out other shows in the Adweek Podcast Network.