This Holiday Season, Nurture Consumer Relationships Instead of Making Ads

Illustration of Christmas tree made up of
Holiday shopping can account for up to 30% of a retailer’s annual sales. VladSt/Getty Images
By Aliza Freud

5 mins ago

Brands and retailers are about to unleash their holiday campaigns. This season, however, the standard practice of buying eyeballs may not be the best way to grab consumers’ attention. With a barrage of messages coming at them all at once, it’s critical to get in front of people at the optimal time: when they are looking to buy.

Headshot of Aliza Freud

Aliza Freud

Aliza Freud is the founder and CEO of SheSpeaks Inc.

