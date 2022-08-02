Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Unusual sneaker collaborations are nothing new. Anyone remember Nike and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Dunkys, the Lego-branded Adidas shoe or Reebok’s recent partnership with mid-century modern furniture designer Eames? Such strange design collabs are often the result of brands vying to stand out in a crowded sector. Enter Heineken’s “Heinekicks,” a sneaker with which people can drink beer.