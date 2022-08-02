Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
Unusual sneaker collaborations are nothing new. Anyone remember Nike and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Dunkys, the Lego-branded Adidas shoe or Reebok’s recent partnership with mid-century modern furniture designer Eames? Such strange design collabs are often the result of brands vying to stand out in a crowded sector. Enter Heineken’s “Heinekicks,” a sneaker with which people can drink beer.