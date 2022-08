Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Five years ago, I wrote a column asking if brand purpose had “jumped the shark.” I was reacting at the time to a Saturday Night Live skit that featured brand managers of Cheetos being pitched by rival agencies.