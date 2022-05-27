Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Community engagement has become a key pillar of any brand strategy. Frequent interaction between a brand and its community is a sign that you offer something so valuable, people are willing to invest one of their most important currencies: time.