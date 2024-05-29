How the Golden Knights Use Marketing to Win in Las Vegas

Leaders from Glossier , Shopify , Mastercard and more will take the stage at Brandweek to share what strategies set them apart and how they incorporate the most valued emerging trends. Register to join us this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

In this episode of The Speed of Culture, Matt Britton sits down with Eric Tosi, chief marketing officer of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team. They discuss the role of sports in revitalizing Las Vegas, the strategic marketing efforts to build a local fan base, and the integration of technology and storytelling in modern sports marketing.

The transformation of Las Vegas from a gambling-centric city into a major sports and entertainment hub has been nothing short of remarkable. With the arrival of major league teams and events, the city is now a premier destination for sports fans. Tosi discusses how the Knights have not only captured the hearts of locals but also set new standards in sports marketing and fan engagement, leveraging innovative technologies and storytelling techniques.

Eric Tosi is a pivotal figure in the sports marketing landscape. A member of the Vegas Golden Knights marketing team since 2016, Tosi played a key role in launching the franchise and oversees digital and social media, public relations, media relations, external communications and broadcasting.

Before joining the Golden Knights, Tosi spent a decade with the NHL’s Boston Bruins, producing award-winning television shows and co-authoring the Bruins’ official Stanley Cup Championship book. His extensive experience spans roles with the NFL, NHL and MLS. Tosi’s innovative approach continues to shape the success and growth of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Our internal belief is that we need to continue to set that bar to be the best show on the Strip,” Tosi said about competing on the level of entertainment that Las Vegas has set. “And so that’s where the music comes in. The lights, the giveaways, our hosts, and also just our partner activations that we have in arena too that add to the overall entertainment experience that you’re gonna get when you come to one of our games in person.”

Listen to Eric Tosi on the Speed of Culture podcast and gain insights into the transformative power of sports marketing, the strategic growth of the Vegas Golden Knights, and innovative fan engagement techniques.

Key takeaways:

00:00-02:10 Transforming Las Vegas into a Sports Hub — Las Vegas has evolved from a gambling-centric city to a premier sports and entertainment destination. Tosi highlights the arrival of major league teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, the Raiders and the upcoming move of the Oakland A’s as catalysts for this transformation. This shift has redefined the city’s identity, making it a vibrant sports hub.

02:10-04:48 Building a Local Fan Base — Tosi discusses the strategic efforts behind building a local fan base for the Vegas Golden Knights. By positioning the team as the local favorite and creating an immersive fan experience, the Knights have cultivated a loyal and passionate community. Creating localized marketing campaigns give brands an opportunity to resonate with the community and build lasting relationships with their audience.

04:48-07:23 Expanding Youth Engagement — Tosi emphasizes the importance of engaging youth to build a strong foundation for the future of the Vegas Golden Knights. By developing youth hockey programs and increasing accessibility to the sport, the team has fostered a new generation of fans. For instance, the Knights’ initiatives have moved them from 48th to the top half in USA Hockey enrollment rankings.

07:23-11:25 Innovative Fan Engagement — The Vegas Golden Knights have set new standards for fan engagement through creative and immersive in-venue experiences. Tosi emphasizes the importance of storytelling, dynamic visuals and interactive games to keep fans energized and connected. Brands should prioritize innovative and interactive experiences that captivate their audience and enhance brand loyalty.

11:25-14:06 Leveraging Technology in Sports Marketing — Tosi discusses the role of technology in modern sports marketing, highlighting the use of platforms like TikTok. The Golden Knights’ focus on digital engagement helps reach younger audiences and keeps fans connected. Tosi also notes the importance of integrating new technologies like AI and advanced screen technology to enhance the fan experience. Brands should embrace technological advancements to stay relevant and engage with their audience in innovative ways. ​