Gold House Celebrates the 2024 Class of A100 at Gold Gala

Gold House, an influential cultural organization dedicated to empowering AAPI creatives, businesses and communities, hosted its highly anticipated third annual Gold Gala, themed A Gold New World. The event took place at the historic Music Center in downtown Los Angeles and attracted over 600 guests, including prominent leaders.

The Gold Gala was a vibrant celebration of the 2024 A100 List, which honored the 100 most influential AAPI changemakers in culture and society. These individuals were recognized for their exceptional contributions, blending professional success with meaningful societal impact.

The event featured inspiring speeches, artistic performances and networking opportunities, creating an atmosphere of celebration and empowerment within the Asian Pacific community and beyond.

Renowned actor and accomplished filmmaker Lucy Liu was presented with the prestigious Gold Legend honor by her close friend, Academy Award-winning actress Regina King. During the ceremony, Liu gave a moving and inspiring speech, reflecting on her remarkable journey in the entertainment industry.

Other guests in attendance included Lilly Singh, Michael Le, Jeannie Mai, Brooks Brothers CEO Ken Ohashi and ADWEEK CEO Will Lee.





From left, Madison Chock, Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images





Saweetie. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images





Padma Lakshmi. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images





From left, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan and Asif Ali. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images





Patrick Ta and Bella Poarch. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images





Regina King presents an award to honoree Lucy Liu. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images





Eugene Lee Yang. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images





From left, Payal Kadakia, Anjula Acharia, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Rupi Kaur and guest. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images



