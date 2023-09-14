Join Social Media Week Europe for insights on how marketers and ad agencies can effectively collaborate with creators to drive next-level engagement. Sign up now to save 35% on your pass .

Data and technology company Genius Sports is bringing real-time NFL data to augmented reality Lenses in Snapchat.

Verizon will run the first sponsored Lens incorporating Genius Sports technology. The integration will be available to select Lens partners.

Genius Sports is the exclusive distributor of the NFL’s data and Next Gen Stats feeds to global media and betting markets.

“Snapchat’s Lens technology is leading the AR revolution across U.S. sports, giving fans new and exciting platforms to put themselves at the center of the live experience,” said Matt Ryter, vp of sales, media and fan engagement at Genius Sports.

Verizon’s NFL Lens will debut Sept. 17 during the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game at SoFi Stadium. The Lens is part of Verizon and Snap’s ongoing 5G innovation partnership.

“The new Snapchat Lens at SoFi is yet another illustration of the amazing experiences offered by the combination of augmented reality and 5G,” said Kris Soumas, director of platforms and partnerships for Verizon Consumer Group. “With this cutting-edge technology, we’re able to offer fans experiences they’ve never had before.”

Available exclusively to Verizon 5G customers, the AR Lens will allow fans to try on merchandise in augmented reality, view a 3D interactive map of SoFi Stadium and view real-time game stats.

“Snapchat is the best place to showcase your fandom and keep up with all the action on game day,” said Anmol Malhotra, head of sports partnerships at Snap. “With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with AR on our platform every day, we’re thrilled for Genius Sports to bring real-time data to our Lenses to make them even more immersive.”

Genius Sports’ technology is used in more than 150 countries around the world. It has partnered with more than 400 sports organizations, including the NFL, NCAA and NASCAR.