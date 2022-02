Although video games have been captivating audiences for decades, significant advancements are being made in the world of gaming in preparation for the metaverse. Cathy Hackl, dubbed “The Godmother of the Metaverse,” and chief metaverse officer of the Futures Intelligence Group, joined Adweek’s Elevate: Mobile Gaming event to offer insights into how this new era of gaming plays a critical role in web 3.0 and the next evolution of our digital lives and sense of community.