Fros-T-Pain Wants to 'Buy U a Frosty' at Wendy's

When T-Pain’s “Buy U a Drank” was released in 2007, it quickly dominated Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in the U.S., effectively making him a household name. Today, he is revisiting the single that made him a star from inside a Wendy’s.

Remixing “Buy U a Drank” to “Buy U a Frosty,” T-Pain (or Fros-T-Pain) is teaming up with Wendy’s to celebrate the return of the Strawberry Frosty. As part of the promotion, fans will be invited to enjoy a free small Frosty with any purchase.

The campaign from VMLY&R comes with a music video directed by SixTwentySix’s Miles & AJ, available to watch through Wendy’s YouTube channel. The story follows T-Pain stepping up to a microphone with a Frosty, breaking into song.

The background transforms into a Wendy’s lobby at night as the song continues, only for the fantasy to eventually be broken as T-Pain, dazed and surrounded by empty Frosty containers, is asked to wrap things up by an employee.

Sir, this is a Wendy’s

The collaboration comes five years after the fast-food brand released its “We Beefin?” collection, a five-song mixtape that features a rapper performing as the mascot. This tongue-in-cheek release has had surprising staying power, debuting on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 and garnering celebrity fans, including T-Pain himself.

“I loved Wendy’s ‘We Beefin?’ mixtape back in 2018, and knew I wanted to work with them when the time was right. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to remake a classic with one of the most classic menu items of all time—the Wendy’s Frosty,” said T-Pain in a statement.

“Wendy’s loves collaborating with authentic artists and creators, and T-Pain is as real as it gets,” said Carl Loredo, global chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company. “‘Buy U a Frosty’ masterfully captures the nostalgic feeling you get when you dip into a Frosty—a feeling that has the power to transport you to your favorite places and times.”

The free small Frosty promotion can apply to any purchase in the Wendy’s app or website from June 5-21. “Buy U a Frosty” will be available to choose as an original song on TikTok, enabling fans to duet.