Any company can launch programs and blast out marketing and social media messages for February’s Black History Month—as well as Pride Month, Hispanic Heritage Month or other similar periods of DEI recognition. But if the brand isn’t creating change within its workforce, policies, customer interaction or overall culture, it’s “writing a fiction story,” according to Jeff Johnson, the CEO of JIJ Impact, which partners with Fortune 500 companies on inclusion and equity issues.
Johnson now works with American Airlines, which, after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020, sought to create a more inclusive environment for its employees, passengers and target consumers.