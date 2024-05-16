Perspective

Fly by Jing Reveals the Complexity of Sichuan Cuisine

How a Chinese expat put Chengdu in a jar and sent it to America

Fly by Jing
Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

Stuck at home during the pandemic lockdowns of 2020, a whopping 70% of Americans began cooking for themselves—a 50% jump over the prior year. For the sake of those whose culinary acumen didn’t rise above scrambled eggs and turkey sandwiches, New York Times Cooking editor Sam Sifton penned a piece that recommended a new brand of Sichuan chili sauce that, he said, you could confidently spoon over anything—a sauce so complex and robust that “you could spread that concoction on a mitten and be very happy with your meal.”

The brand was Fly by Jing, at that time a year-old direct-to-consumer upstart buoyed by $120,000 in Kickstarter capital.

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

