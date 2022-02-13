Super Bowl

In Its First Super Bowl Ad, Swedish EV Brand Polestar Shows Viewers Everything It's Not

The simple 30-second spot calls out Elon Musk and invokes climate activist Greta Thunberg

polestar-superbowl
Polestar's 30-second ad ran during the first quarter of Super Bowl 56.Polestar
Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom
By Kathryn Lundstrom

26 mins ago

Swedish electric vehicle brand Polestar isn’t afraid to tell it like it is.

Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

dr evil is back for an ad for electric vehicles

Super Bowl

GM Turns Dr. Evil Into a Climate Change Hero for Super Bowl Ad

By Kathryn Lundstrom

A Lightning Strike Survivor Makes Peace With Electricity in Wallbox's First Super Bowl Ad

Sustainability

A Lightning Strike Survivor Makes Peace With Electricity in Wallbox’s First Super Bowl Ad

By Kathryn Lundstrom

a row of Ikea meatballs

Sustainability

Ikea Is Getting Into the Plant-Based Meat Game

By Kathryn Lundstrom

Data & Insights

These 81 Brands Are Shaping the Future of Commerce

By Kathryn Lundstrom

Microlearning
View All


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

You Might Like


These Are the Audience Segments at the Forefront of a Rapidly Changing Streaming Video Landscape

By Robert Norman


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans


Is the Metaverse Actually Safe for Brands and Consumers?

By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital


6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari