Finally, a Cologne That Lets You Smell Like Bacon

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

The thick and musty playbook of marketing tactics contains a chapter that comparatively few brands have the nerve to consult. It concerns those gambits that, in the never-ending quest for the public’s attention, are—for lack of more tactful terminology—deliberately ridiculous.