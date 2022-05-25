Fashion Inclusivity One Size at a Time With Influencer Remi Bader 

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

A sought-after voice in the style world, content creator and curvy model Remi Bader has a mission to make fashion fun for all sizes. Best known to her more than 2.5 million followers for her realistic try-on hauls and authentic content, Victoria’s Secret PINK recently tapped Bader as the brand’s newest brand ambassador and size consultant to innovate the way we view the fashion industry. Bader joined Adweek’s Social Media Week for a meaningful conversation about building a digital empire through honesty, authenticity and self-love.