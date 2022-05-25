Fashion & Apparel

Fashion Inclusivity One Size at a Time With Influencer Remi Bader 

Authentically building an empire with self-love at the center 

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

23 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

A sought-after voice in the style world, content creator and curvy model Remi Bader has a mission to make fashion fun for all sizes. Best known to her more than 2.5 million followers for her realistic try-on hauls and authentic content, Victoria’s Secret PINK recently tapped Bader as the brand’s newest brand ambassador and size consultant to innovate the way we view the fashion industry. Bader joined Adweek’s Social Media Week for a meaningful conversation about building a digital empire through honesty, authenticity and self-love. 

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
As Starbucks Retreats from Russia, Pressure Mounts on Brands to Do More
Ukraine

As Starbucks Retreats From Russia, Pressure Mounts on Brands to Do More

By Rebecca Stewart

Automotive

NHL Inks Multiyear Partnership With Hyundai, Genesis in Canada

By David Cohen

How Dating App Lox Club Found the Perfect Match With TikTok
Platforms

How Dating App Lox Club Found the Perfect Match With TikTok

By Catherine Perloff

Adam Ilenich giving a presentation at Social Media Week.
Social Media Week

What’s a WAGMI? A Marketer’s Guide to the Language of Web3

By Adam Ilenich

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

You Might Like

Beautiful Things Happen When Video Meets Display

By Criteo

The State of Audio Advertising 2022

By Stuart Feil

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision