This year’s New York Fashion week featured some interesting concepts incorporating web3 and the metaverse. The games Second Life, Roblox and Fortnite all have skins and avatars that are expressions of how players present themselves and these ideas of virtual self-expression extend beyond video games. Fashion, web3 and the metaverse are inevitably meeting at an intersection that celebrates creativity and self-expression.