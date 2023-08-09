Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Last year, cat food brand Fancy Feast hosted a restaurant pop-up called Gatto Bianco, where people could eat like their feline companions. After garnering buzz among cat lovers, the brand’s marketing team faced a daunting challenge. “How are we gonna top that for 2023,” recalled senior brand manager Amanda Zaydman.

Its answer: in celebration of International Cat Day on Aug. 8, the Nestlé Purina brand hosted “Fête du Feline,” a two-day “feastival” in New York’s Madison Square Park. The event comprised a private tasting experience as well as a holiday celebration that was open to the public.

During both days, Fancy Feast invited feline-friendly guests to nibble on dishes and sip libations inspired by its range of cat food offerings. Diners enjoyed dishes such as “silky-saffron bisque with honey-peppered salmon” and “Tuscan panzanella with braised beef,” while drinking lemonade (with or without Prosecco) adorned with “everything shrimp” crusted in sesame seeds.

Following an introduction to the event’s foods and flavors by Fancy Feast’s in-house chef, Amanda Hassner, guests dined on a selection of patés created by Babish Culinary Universe YouTube channel founder, Andrew Rea. A dessert selection decorated with the brand’s logo in cocoa was also available.





Fancy Feast

“We were very inspired by what happened at Gatto Bianco,” Zaydman told Adweek. “Something we hadn’t expected was just the inspiration of getting to meet face-to-face with cat lovers—with cat people—and spend hours with them.”

Zaydman and her team spent those hours learning more about the brand’s fans, some of whom were either celebrating a birthday or a wedding anniversary. Fancy Feast already has an active subscriber community “several hundred thousand” strong, many of whom await updates such as the release of the brand’s annual holiday ornament, she added.

For this year’s event, “we wanted to bring back certain elements, but we wanted to do it in a way … that could be experienced by more people,” Zaydman explained.

Unlike last year’s two-day trattoria, whose eight tables were only available to a lucky few who snapped up reservations through OpenTable within minutes, this year’s celebration was open to the public and—because it was outdoors—their cats.

In addition to the cat food-inspired cuisine, the fancy feasters could also get hand-drawn pet portraits, onsite insights from a Purina pet behaviorist, a custom engraved spoon with a branded serving dish and have photos taken with props against a splashy backdrop made from real cans of the product. They were also invited to meet and greet the famous Fancy Feast cat in its trailer and connect with fellow members of the cat community with conversation-starting cards located at every table.





Fancy Feast

Zaydman told Adweek the team was especially excited to connect cat owners, who don’t have an opportunity to meet in parks as dog owners do since domestic cats mostly remain indoors.

Fans unable to attend Fête du Feline but curious to try the dishes can visit Fancy Feast’s website and recreate Hassner’s recipes at home. The brand previously released a downloadable cookbook in 2021, which spurred the tradition of humans eating like their cats.

The brand also launched a special AR filter for Instagram and Facebook, which Zaydman said was designed to be used beyond the holiday.

“We wanted to have some elements that are accessible to anyone,” she said. “The brand team has had a ton of fun going around New York and taking photos of the Fancy Feast cat through the filter all around New York. We hope people do the same and have a lot of fun taking the Fancy Feast cat wherever they want.”