Sports Marketing

Expanding and Promoting Sports to All Audiences  

Finding new fans at the intersection of fútbol and football 

Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

11 seconds ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

2022’s Super Bowl Sunday was the first time in history that the big game was televised on a Spanish-language broadcast network in the United States. How will outlets using sports to drive Hispanic audiences keep this momentum, and what does this mean for overall brand marketing?  

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

Aflac Celebrates Summer Solstice By Bringing #DuckVibes to TikTok

By David Cohen

Cannes Lions

Snap Brings 8 CCOs and Creatives to Cannes, via AR

By David Cohen

Brands Missing Their Shot at European Soccer Digital Marketing
Sports Marketing

Brands Missing Their Shot at European Soccer Digital Marketing

By Jason Notte

Decorative illustration of a TV screen with colorful static.
Cannes Lions

TelevisaUnivision and VideoAmp Bring Representation to Data in New Partnership

By Bill Bradley

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

Your Brand’s Sustainability Story Can Build Trust

By Alexis Simonetti

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

5 Ways Consumer Shopping Behavior Has Transformed in the Past 2 Years

By Lisa Henderson

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects