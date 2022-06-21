Expanding and Promoting Sports to All Audiences  

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

2022’s Super Bowl Sunday was the first time in history that the big game was televised on a Spanish-language broadcast network in the United States. How will outlets using sports to drive Hispanic audiences keep this momentum, and what does this mean for overall brand marketing?