Expanding and Promoting Sports to All Audiences  

2022’s Super Bowl Sunday was the first time in history that the big game was televised on a Spanish-language broadcast network in the United States. How will outlets using sports to drive Hispanic audiences keep this momentum, and what does this mean for overall brand marketing?