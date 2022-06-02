Evolving Relationships Between Brands and Creators in Web3

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Social media and interactive platforms are transforming the future of entertainment as we know it. With the emergence of Web3, digital creators have a powerful and unique position to own their content and interact with their audiences in ways the industry has never seen before — and that transcends audio and video. Falon Fatemi, CEO and co-founder of interactive entertainment platform Fireside, and creator Adam Waheed sat down with Adweek during Social Media Week for a conversation about the promise of Web3 for creators and the brands that partner with them and the audience.