Evolving Relationships Between Brands and Creators in Web3

Social media and interactive platforms are transforming the future of entertainment as we know it. With the emergence of Web3, digital creators have a powerful and unique position to own their content and interact with their audiences in ways the industry has never seen before — and that transcends audio and video. Falon Fatemi, CEO and co-founder of interactive entertainment platform Fireside, and creator Adam Waheed sat down with Adweek during Social Media Week for a conversation about the promise of Web3 for creators and the brands that partner with them and the audience.