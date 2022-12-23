Adweek Podcasts

EIBWC Podcast: 2022 End-of-Year Rewind

All of the best mic drop moments from this season

The Everything Is Better With Creators podcast is for those who want to understand how the creator economy is impacting the global business landscape.Adweek
By Adweek Staff

What is the creator economy, and why should you care?

Well, it turns out you do care. Big time. After all, the global creator economy is estimated to be worth more than $104 billion!

And here at Whalar—2022’s Streamy Award winner for Agency of the Year—we’ve brought you the biggest names to help navigate the creator economy.

For this special episode, we’re giving you all the best mic drop moments from this past season, so you can be the smartest and most interesting person at your holiday parties.

Check out some of our best moments from:

  • Adweek chief content officer Ann Marinovich
  • Kyro co-founder Peter Leeb
  • TikTok global head of agency and accounts Khartoon Weiss
  • TikTok Creator Marketing Solutions global head of operations Adrienne Lahens
  • Operating partner at TCG Michelle Goad
  • Familia Fuego creators Alexia Del Valle and Monica Villa
  • Disability rights activist Judy Heumann
  • Hammy & Olivia pet content creator Chris Equale

EIBWC Podcast: How Brands Can Win Big in the Creator Economy

