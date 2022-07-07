How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
After a two-year delay, the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 soccer tournament kicked off in Manchester’s roaring Old Trafford on Wednesday night. England defeated Austria in the first match, with EY predicting a TV audience of 250 million will tune in throughout the two-week competition