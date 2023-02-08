Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse, May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
When a brand can capture three generations of music in a relevant, humorous way that justifies the millions it just spent on a Super Bowl campaign, that’s as close as it can get to drawing a perfect pop-culture triangle.
Frito-Lay came into Super Bowl 57 teasing at rapper Jack Harlow’s presence in its ad, then added hip-hop icon Missy Elliott’s collaboration. In the 60-second spot slated for the game’s second quarter, Doritos ostensibly pitches its Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor by having Harlow give up rap to play the triangle and embark on a cameo-laden musical odyssey.
Elliott implores him not to take up the farmhouse dinner bell as a calling. Sway Calloway and Heather B. Gardner praise his ingenuity on their radio show. To the earworm strains of Anita Ward’s 1979 disco smash “Ring My Bell,” Harlow himself gets caught up win a Vanilla Ice-style “ding ding ding” spiral before receiving the accolades of millions.
But when awards season arrives and Harlow appears to have cornered the triangle market, who appears to ring in the bad news and take his award? None other than triangle virtuoso and all-around renaissance man Elton John.
“When we look at talent, we look at a few things,” Stacy Taffet, Frito-Lay North America’s svp of brand marketing told Adweek. “We look at people that are authentic brand fans—and these three individuals are—we also look at people that embody the values and the spirit that we have in Doritos, which is both self expression, charting a new course, trying new things and going into new places. Jack, Missy and Sir Elton all have done that in their own way.”
Harlow’s appeal to Gen Z and his co-stars’ appeal to millennials and beyond certainly helped as well. Embedded in this spot was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo during Sway and Heather B.’s segment that featured a dance from #DoritosTriangleTryout TikTok challenge winner Angelita Yadao-Payad from Hawaii. The January contest marked a return to customer-solicited content from the brand that hosted fan-made “Crash the Super Bowl” video for roughly a decade and built its own Legion of Creators during that time. This contest alone resulted in more than 1 million submissions.
“Up until this year, we haven’t had the creative idea or the platform lend themselves to involving the fans,” Taffet said. “When we had a creative idea where triangle-mania ensues and people go wild and it reaches every corner of the globe, including TikTok. It was the right time to put out a challenge and actually invite a fan to be part of the spot.”
Covering all angles
The ad itself is the center of a much broader strategy that began in early January with multiple teasers that slowly revealed its stars and the product they were endorsing. During the game itself, Doritos is recreating the Super Bowl commercial in the Metaverse and inviting fans to produce and record triangle-inspired beats inside Decentraland at Doritos Triangle Studios.
Doritos is awarding prizes (including a $5,000 NFT) for beats that include crunching chips, crinkling bags and triangles. However, for those loathe to wander into the Metaverse, the Doritos Triangle Scheme lets fans scan a QR code on the brand’s Twitter feed on game day, get their own QR code, tweet it out with the right phrasing (#DoritosTriangleScheme, #Entry and @Doritos) and pull in followers. The more recruits a fan gets, the better chance they have of winning the $25,000 grand prize. Even those who don’t win can access triangle-themed prizes on the Doritos Twitter feed throughout the day.
“We look at the return on the investment for the Super Bowl not only on the day of, but on the amplification of the message,” Taffet said. “It really has meant the conversation has continued for longer, and we’ve gotten extra beats in terms of social conversation in terms of media coverage that just gets our brands out in the conversation for a longer period of time.”
