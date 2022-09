Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Dunkin’ has promoted from within to fill its top marketing job. Jill McVicar Nelson was most recently vp of Dunkin’s marketing strategy, overseeing brand marketing, promotional strategy and product commercialization. Now, she’s been named the QSR’s new chief marketing officer.