Super Bowl DraftKings Sees Life as a Gamble in Second Super Bowl Appearance Betting site also introduces a new character, the Goddess of Fortune The Goddess of Fortune will endure beyond the Super Bowl.DraftKings By Rafael Canton16 mins ago Playing off the idea that life is a gamble, DraftKings is bringing the big bets for Super Bowl 56. Rafael Canton @RafelitoC7 rafael.canton@adweek.com Rafael Canton is a staff writer for Adweek. Recommended articles Related Articles Super Bowl Taco Bell Returns to Super Bowl After 5-Year Absence By Rafael Canton Sports Marketing PepsiCo and Frito-Lay Team Up for Road to the Super Bowl Campaign By Rafael Canton Super Bowl Intuit TurboTax Is Returning to the Super Bowl By Rafael Canton Sports Marketing A ‘Cheat Day’ With 76er Tobias Harris Is Hoops With His Sister and KFC By Rafael Canton Microlearning View All Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? You Might Like Walgreens Advertising Group Looks to the Future of Retail Media By Joe Doran 6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans Do You Know Who You’re Really Reaching With Your Ads? By Hamid Qayyum, Chief Commercial Officer, Stirista