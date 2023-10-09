Creative Advertising

Donald Glover Reveals a Frenetic Day in His Life for Bose Ad

The multihyphenate created the spot, which also takes place on his farm and features his music.

Donald Glover shot the Bose ad from his own farmBose
By Leslie Blount

If you were ever curious to know what a day in the life of Donald Glover looked or sounded like, his new collaboration with Bose will answer those questions—and some you didn’t have at all (anything involving tangelos and cows). 

The award-winning writer-producer-musician, best known for his hit FX series Atlanta, stars in “Sound Is Power,” a Bose ad touting the company’s new QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and collection.

Glover produced the spot through his agency, Gilga, and wrote and directed it through Doomsday Entertainment.  

The multihyphenate shot the commercial at his multimedia studio and farm, also named Gilga, and crams numerous other creative ventures into the campaign. 

From start to finish, Glover gives the audience an “amplified” version of his day with his doggedly efficient assistant, as he ponders how to build a fast and looping underground rollercoaster while walking through a tangelo orchard surrounded by construction.

He also collects fresh cow’s milk while passing by the farm’s agricultural head (flanked by a resident cow), figures out the name of a new smoothie for his eatery, responds to staff updates while on the move, and requests “400 more” sets of the headphones as he takes in the sounds around him.  

Glover then goes on to review construction plans with his foreman in a raw space that he ambitiously declares needs to be a recording studio “by Wednesday” for someone named “Harry” (a sly wink at his upcoming music project…maybe featuring Harry Styles?).

Finally, he performs a sample of “Little Foot Big Foot,” a new song under his music alias, Childish Gambino. Despite the disastrous test, he proclaims: “Sounds great, though.” 

Gambino fans may find the spot’s style slightly reminiscent of the video for his Grammy-winning song, “This is America,” in which the kinetic pacing doesn’t allow viewers to commit to the visuals for an extended period of time (save for himself and the headphones).

“Sound is Power” is now running across linear, digital and social in the U.S. and U.K. 

CREDITS

Agency: Gilga  
Executive Producer: Donald Glover   
Producers: Wolf Taylor, Fam Rothstein   
Associate Producer: Myles Williams   
Production Coordinators: Amy Boyett, Mariah Christian  
Client: Bose  
Chief Marketing Officer: Jim Mollica
VP Media & Partnerships: Jack Daley
Executive Creative Director: Karen Goodman
Head of Music & Entertainment Partnerships: John Stratton
Executive Producer: Nichole Hynes
Production Company: Doomsday Entertainment
Director and Writer: Donald Glover  
Executive Producers: Danielle Hinde, Jason Cole  
Producer: Jason Baum  
Director of Photography: Christian Sprenger  
Production Designer: Maxwell Orgell  
Costume Designer: Helen Huang  
Casting Director: Charlene Lee  
AD: Liz Tan  
Editor: Isaac Hagy  
Assistant Editor: Cameron Ross   

  

Leslie Blount

Leslie Blount is an Adweek contributor who writes about marketing, brands and culture.

