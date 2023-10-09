Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

If you were ever curious to know what a day in the life of Donald Glover looked or sounded like, his new collaboration with Bose will answer those questions—and some you didn’t have at all (anything involving tangelos and cows).

The award-winning writer-producer-musician, best known for his hit FX series Atlanta, stars in “Sound Is Power,” a Bose ad touting the company’s new QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and collection.

Glover produced the spot through his agency, Gilga, and wrote and directed it through Doomsday Entertainment.

The multihyphenate shot the commercial at his multimedia studio and farm, also named Gilga, and crams numerous other creative ventures into the campaign.

From start to finish, Glover gives the audience an “amplified” version of his day with his doggedly efficient assistant, as he ponders how to build a fast and looping underground rollercoaster while walking through a tangelo orchard surrounded by construction.

He also collects fresh cow’s milk while passing by the farm’s agricultural head (flanked by a resident cow), figures out the name of a new smoothie for his eatery, responds to staff updates while on the move, and requests “400 more” sets of the headphones as he takes in the sounds around him.

Glover then goes on to review construction plans with his foreman in a raw space that he ambitiously declares needs to be a recording studio “by Wednesday” for someone named “Harry” (a sly wink at his upcoming music project…maybe featuring Harry Styles?).

Finally, he performs a sample of “Little Foot Big Foot,” a new song under his music alias, Childish Gambino. Despite the disastrous test, he proclaims: “Sounds great, though.”

Gambino fans may find the spot’s style slightly reminiscent of the video for his Grammy-winning song, “This is America,” in which the kinetic pacing doesn’t allow viewers to commit to the visuals for an extended period of time (save for himself and the headphones).

“Sound is Power” is now running across linear, digital and social in the U.S. and U.K.

CREDITS:

Agency: Gilga

Executive Producer: Donald Glover

Producers: Wolf Taylor, Fam Rothstein

Associate Producer: Myles Williams

Production Coordinators: Amy Boyett, Mariah Christian

Client: Bose

Chief Marketing Officer: Jim Mollica

VP Media & Partnerships: Jack Daley

Executive Creative Director: Karen Goodman

Head of Music & Entertainment Partnerships: John Stratton

Executive Producer: Nichole Hynes

Production Company: Doomsday Entertainment

Director and Writer: Donald Glover

Executive Producers: Danielle Hinde, Jason Cole

Producer: Jason Baum

Director of Photography: Christian Sprenger

Production Designer: Maxwell Orgell

Costume Designer: Helen Huang

Casting Director: Charlene Lee

AD: Liz Tan

Editor: Isaac Hagy

Assistant Editor: Cameron Ross