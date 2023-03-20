Denny's Dishes Up AR Technology With Release of New Menu

Driving relevance means driving growth. Join global brands and industry thought leaders at Brandweek , Sept. 11–14 in Miami, for actionable takeaways to better your marketing. 50% off passes ends April 10 .

Having just released its new brand platform, “It’s Diner Time,” earlier this month to celebrate its 70th anniversary, restaurant chain Denny’s has also begun to introduce augmented reality (AR) to engage young customers who can now see their food before they order.

Featuring a redesigned menu that continues to include classic dishes such as “Moons Over My Hammy” and “Build Your Own Burger”, the addition of the AR feature will aim to bring each item listed to life. There will also be exclusive deals, interactive opportunities as well as the story of the brand’s 70-year history made available through a single scan to be directed to the company app or website.

The AR feature will be available across Denny’s U.S. locations nationwide and ordered through both the brand website and its new iOS and Android apps. Those also include Denny’s Rewards loyalty program, which delivers deals through email to members offering rewards, including discounts and birthday “gifts.”

New merchandise has also been released online through DinerDrip.com too, as it aims to grow Denny’s brand within modern culture.

During the company’s year-end results in February, CEO Kelli Valade addressed plans to innovate, which would include the introduction of a cloud-based point of sales system.

“We anticipate this technology deployment will enable an improved overall guest experience, greater operational excellence, anticipated labor efficiencies, and improve payment experience, and serve as a platform for future innovation,” Valade added.

Nearly half (45%) of Denny’s consumers are millennials and Gen Z, Valade also noted on the call, adding that “over half of our total guest base is also ethnically diverse, and our breakfast and late night dayparts skew younger and more diverse all the time.”

Commenting on the “It’s Diner Time” focus for the brand, Denny’s president John Dillon described it as “what the Denny’s family is all about.”

He continued: “For 70 years, Denny’s has been that consistent place that feels like home, one where our guests can be their authentic selves and celebrate moments that matter. Our new menu feels like an extension of our diners, and no matter what page consumers land on, it’s clear that it will always be Diner Time.”