Data Powered Marketing: A Framework for Engagement

Beverly Jackson, global vp of brand and consumer marketing for Twitter, stopped by Adweek’s Social Media Week to share her successful formula for delivering breakthrough marketing campaigns that deliver big results, including how brands can tap into millions of social conversations to unlock valuable data and insights, how the creator community can amplify your most compelling marketing messages, and much more.