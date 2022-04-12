Cannabis Dad Grass, a Smokable Hemp Brand With a Retro Vibe, Drops George Harrison Collection It's the first official cannabis collaboration for any member of The Beatles The products launch this week under the banner All Things Must Grass, a riff on Harrison’s seminal 1970 album All Things Must Pass.Dad Grass By T.L. Stanley5 mins ago According to those closest to the late George Harrison, the music legend enjoyed a good dad joke in his later years. T.L. Stanley @TLStanleyLA terry.stanley@adweek.com T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis marketing, plant-based food products, pop culture and creativity. Recommended articles