German cycling accessories company CYCLITE aims to help shoppers find the right bike bag for them with its 3D BAG FIT technology, which allows shoppers to view how a bag would look on their real-world bike in augmented reality before making a purchase.

While viewing CYCLITE’s website on a mobile device, shoppers can load the AR experience from a product’s page in order to virtually place the bag on their bike to see if it fits the specific bike model they own.





CYCLITE

If a product is available in multiple colors, shoppers can select the color they want before loading it in AR to see if the desired color suits the overall look of their bike.

“We are very proud of our augmented reality solution 3D BAG FIT.” said Max Barnsteiner and Christoph Kirsch, founders of CYCLITE. “CYCLITE has been known for its innovative products in the bag sector since its foundation – we are all the more pleased that we can also set standards in the customer experience.”

CYCLITE was founded in 2020. In addition to bike bags, the company offers additional cycling accessories, such as backpacks and a ski rack.