Being a chief strategy officer is the most fun Martin Ekechukwu has had in a long time.

Ekechukwu leads strategy for A-Frame Brands, a Los Angeles-based holding company that builds solutions for underrepresented and underserved groups. It launched Kinlò Skincare with Naomi Osaka and baby care line Proudly with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Being a CSO is a “really fancy way of saying that I look for every opportunity possible to grow the business, grow the profile of the company,” Ekechukwu said.