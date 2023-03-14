Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes.
Being a chief strategy officer is the most fun Martin Ekechukwu has had in a long time.
Ekechukwu leads strategy for A-Frame Brands, a Los Angeles-based holding company that builds solutions for underrepresented and underserved groups. It launched Kinlò Skincare with Naomi Osaka and baby care line Proudly with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.
Being a CSO is a “really fancy way of saying that I look for every opportunity possible to grow the business, grow the profile of the company,” Ekechukwu said.