An epic tale thousands of years in the making made its way to Super Bowl 57 with this question: what if a savvy, tablet-toting security guard outside the city of Troy was able to detect the Greek army inside a giant wooden horse at the gates?

As cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike posited in its Super Bowl ad, companies don’t have to just wave in cyber attackers when there are defenses available.

“Behind every cyberattack is a human adversary, and we pioneered the adversary-focused approach to cybersecurity to protect every organization on the planet against the most sophisticated attacks,” said CrowdStrike chief marketing officer Jennifer Johnson.

The spot was produced in-house by CrowdStrike in collaboration with Framestore, RadicalMedia, and Union and aired just before the halftime show.

CrowdStrike has more than 20,000 customers around the world, including half of the Fortune 500 and two thirds of the Fortune 100.

The company’s cloud-based platforms protect clients’ endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.The CrowdStrike Security Cloud and AI looks at indicators of attack, threat intelligence, adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry as it detects threats, presumably even those stuffed inside a giant wooden horse.