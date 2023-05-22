Jim Mollica has roots in media, with tenures at giants like Viacom and Disney under his belt. Now as chief marketing officer (CMO) at audio business Bose, his day to day looks a little different—selling high-end sound products instead of media slots around SpongeBob SquarePants.

What has remained the same, though, is an obsession with digital content creation and the value it can unlock for a brand.

“I saw first-hand [at Viacom and Disney] how content can be created in a quick, fast fashion and distributed digitally,” Mollica told Adweek.