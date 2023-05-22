Creator Economy

How an Army of Creators Is Helping Bose Modernize Its Marketing

CMO says passionate music fans, not traditional ad agencies, are driving the brand forward

bose
Bose has been doubling down on its creator strategy, producing content for YouTube with artists including Charlie Puth.Bose
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

 

Learn to partner with creators and build customer trust with authenticity. Join leaders from TikTok, the NBA and more at Social Media Week, May 16–18. Register now.

Jim Mollica has roots in media, with tenures at giants like Viacom and Disney under his belt. Now as chief marketing officer (CMO) at audio business Bose, his day to day looks a little different—selling high-end sound products instead of media slots around SpongeBob SquarePants.

What has remained the same, though, is an obsession with digital content creation and the value it can unlock for a brand.

“I saw first-hand [at Viacom and Disney] how content can be created in a quick, fast fashion and distributed digitally,” Mollica told Adweek.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles