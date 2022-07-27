Artificial Intelligence

Craving Data: Predicting Food Trends That Delight Consumers 

Tastewise and PepsiCo on forecasting the future without a crystal ball 

Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

1 second ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

Finding the right moment to bring food and beverage products to market was once guided by focus groups and surveys. In today’s fast-changing market, those traditional tools alone fall short. With new artificial intelligence-driven analytics, Tastewise is helping brands like PepsiCo expand their market by discovering new flavors, enhancing products, and developing clearer and more effective content for marketing campaigns. Alon Chen, CEO and co-founder of Tastewise, and Monica Tenorio, vp of insights and analytics at PepsiCo Europe, joined Adweek’s Elevate: AI event for a roundtable discussion on how AI allows for forecasting key trends to influence product development and overall food sales. 

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
French Competition Regulator Casts Doubt on Major Commercial Broadcaster Merger
Mergers & Acquisitions

French Competition Regulator Casts Doubt on Major Commercial Broadcaster Merger

By Stephen Lepitak

Shopify Lays Off 10% of Staff as Pandemic Bubble Bursts
Ecommerce

Shopify Lays Off 10% of Staff as Pandemic Bubble Bursts

By Rebecca Stewart

a woman mediating on her sofa
Ecommerce

Babylist Rolls Out The Push Studio to Deliver Customized Partner Content

By Leslie Blount

the new clear sprite bottle
Sustainability

Sprite Retires Its Green Bottle for Even Greener Packaging

By Kathryn Lundstrom, Paul Hiebert

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

3 Essentials to Build Your Brand’s Creator Strategy

By Zach Beatty

Marketing Is Harder Than Ever, But Your CX Doesn’t Need to Suffer

By Prashanth V K, Head of Market Strategy and Thought Leadership, Zoho

The Commerce Trends Transforming Marketing

By PayPal

The New Golden Age of Television Advertising

By MNTN