Craving Data: Predicting Food Trends That Delight Consumers 

Finding the right moment to bring food and beverage products to market was once guided by focus groups and surveys. In today’s fast-changing market, those traditional tools alone fall short. With new artificial intelligence-driven analytics, Tastewise is helping brands like PepsiCo expand their market by discovering new flavors, enhancing products, and developing clearer and more effective content for marketing campaigns. Alon Chen, CEO and co-founder of Tastewise, and Monica Tenorio, vp of insights and analytics at PepsiCo Europe, joined Adweek’s Elevate: AI event for a roundtable discussion on how AI allows for forecasting key trends to influence product development and overall food sales.