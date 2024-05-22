Corona Leans Into Latinx Roots With Bilingual Ads Starring Pedro Pascal

Leaders from Glossier , Shopify , Mastercard and more will take the stage at Brandweek to share what strategies set them apart and how they incorporate the most valued emerging trends. Register to join us this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Corona sent actor Pedro Pascal to the beach in bilingual ads that emphasize the beer’s Latinx roots.

Created by agency MullenLowe, the commercials continue the brand’s “La Vida Mas Fina” platform–Spanish for “the fine life”–which launched in 2020 with ads starring the famously chill Snoop Dogg.

Now Pascal, the Emmy—and Golden Globe-nominated actor known for the TV series The Last of Us, brings his light-hearted and playful delivery to the cinematic ads directed by Craig Gillespie.

In “One Man’s Journey,” Pascal reads the tagline on a bottle of Corona while sitting at a bar. He then follows a trail of sand that leads him on an adventure, during which he’s guided by a dancer and rides a restaurant cart through a market before finding himself on a hidden beach.

The ad will debut on linear TV during tonight’s NBA Conference Finals and roll out through the summer across platforms including streaming services, broadcast and cable TV, and social media.

As the Constellation Brands-owned beer leans more into its Latinx heritage (it was founded in Mexico City), the campaign also features two 15-second Spanish-language TV spots with Pascal, who is Chilean.

“Banquet Table” depicts Pascal inviting a couple to join his table to share food and Corona. In “Celia Cruz,” Pascal insists you always have to listen to your heart. His own heartbeat has the sounds of Carnival, leading him to a festive fire pit on the beach.

With this campaign, Corona will be looking to continue the momentum it saw with Super Bowl 2024 when it was the top-selling beer based on whole-day sales–overtaking Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Bud Light, the previous top-selling beer during the Big Game.

“We believe every Corona symbolizes the optimistic feeling you have when you’re on a beach, no matter where you choose to enjoy one,” Constellation Brands chief marketing officer Matt Lindsay said in a statement. “Partnering with a talent like Pedro has added a new dimension to our ‘La Vida Más Fina’ campaign, marking an evolution in tone and bringing a fresh perspective that we hope will inspire people to let go of the stresses of modern life.”

