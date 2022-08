The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

When the cannabis brand Dogwalkers launched in 2016, it was billed as the perfect mini-joint to smoke while taking a stroll with a four-legged friend. The inspiration for the product—a Poodle mix named Bailey—was even pictured on the packaging.