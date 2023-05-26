Very little about our world exists as it did in 2019. For a company like Columbia Sportswear, that year may as well exist in a different century.

In the lobby of Columbia’s headquarters at its campus just off Route 26 in Portland, Ore., longtime company president Gert Boyle’s face looks down on the lobby from a multi-story black-and-white image of her on a mountaintop. An oversized rendering of its “Tested Tough” label hangs from wires just in front of it.

Just