In many video games, players who overcome challenges like solving puzzles or winning fights are rewarded with experience points that make their characters more powerful. Now a new limited-edition product made by Coca-Cola with League of Legends publisher Riot Games imagines what that gaming milestone would taste like.

The new flavor, Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar, launches on June 7 across North America, Africa, China and South Korea. The U.S., Canada and Mexico will also receive a full-sugar version of the drink.

Ultimate is the latest release in the Coca-Cola Creations platform that kicked off last year to produce collaborative flavors focused on creativity and cultural connections. Previous releases have involved Grammy-nominated music producer Marshmello and Grammy-winning Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia.

“We relied a lot on our partners at League of Legends, so we really said that this product was created by gamers, for gamers,” Coca-Cola senior director, global strategy Oana Vlad told Adweek. “We really wanted to bring the exhilaration of the game itself and that bolder flavor to life.”

Riot Games and Coca-Cola have an ongoing global partnership that has involved sponsoring esports competitions and releasing limited-edition packaging depicting characters from the games. As part of the Ultimate launch, League of Legends players will be able to earn limited-edition emotes by completing a series of missions within the game from June 7 to 18.

“We are not trying to create an artificial behavior,” Vlad continued. “It’s something that players and fans already do, so we’re just trying to engage with them in the ways that they are accustomed to engaging.”

The flavor is sold in bottles and cans that incorporate design elements referencing League of Legends, such as a blue hue to represent the Hextech equipment used by many of the game’s characters. QR codes on the containers link to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, where consumers can use an Instagram filter to share images of themselves appearing to use League of Legends emotes.

“We definitely want to do right by the fans and make sure that we deliver something really authentic … but with a striking design like this, the new flavor and the experiences that come with this, it’s not just limited to League of Legends players or gamers,” Vlad said.

Building digital experiences





The brand is also bringing the game to the real world at events in five U.S. cities, along with Shanghai and Mexico City, that will sample the new flavor and be centered around versions of League of Legends Nexus Crystals that feature cosplayers. The Mexico City event will also feature a gaming party.

Coca-Cola is increasingly hosting experiences in digital spaces, such as with Creations or its Twitch streams, because that is “where friendships are forming” and “where people are living nowadays,” Vlad added.

The global campaign was developed by Forpeople, Havas, Virtue, WPP Open X/Ogilvy and EssenceMediacom.