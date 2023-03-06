Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes.
It was a memorial to remember: The food and drinks were to die for. The orchestra slayed with their covers of classic pop hits. Miss Scarlett was dressed to kill in a blood red Halston frock. And the guests were drop-dead gorgeous and eager to get on the case of who murdered Boddy Black.
The event’s turnout and effusive engagement made one thing abundantly clear: Clue has solved the mystery of how to keep a game (and brand) that’s been around for more than seven decades alive and fresh for a new generation of players.