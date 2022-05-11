Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and one of the world’s top producers of oil and gas, has a large and energy-hungry population. Yet about 60% of the country’s 200 million inhabitants lack access to reliable electricity, according to the government’s Nigeria Power Baseline Report.