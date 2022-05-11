Sustainability

How Clean Energy Brands Are Curbing Emissions and Filling Access Gaps in Rural West Africa

Unreliable power often means consumers turn to fossil fuels. These companies want to change that

a woman demonstrating how to use a solar powered light
Solar Sister provides women with training, technology and support to distribute clean energy in Africa.Solar Sister
Headshot of Ayobami Adedinni
By Ayobami Adedinni

6 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and one of the world’s top producers of oil and gas, has a large and energy-hungry population. Yet about 60% of the country’s 200 million inhabitants lack access to reliable electricity, according to the government’s Nigeria Power Baseline Report.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Ayobami Adedinni

Ayobami Adedinni

Ayobami Adedinni is a freelance business journalist based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Virtual illustration of Guccis garden inside Roblox
Fashion & Apparel

Lessons in Luxury From The Marketers Rewriting Its Glossy Digital Playbook

By Rebecca Stewart

adidas breast gallery sports bra promotion
Advertising

Adidas Defends Bare Breasts Creative as U.K Regulator Bans Ads

By Rebecca Stewart

Outline of Asia on a map against silhouettes of different cultures in Asia.
Voice

‘Asian’ Is a Complex and Nuanced Term—We Must Market With Care

By Pam Yang

Platforms

Reddit Taps Lyft’s Adriel Frederick as VP of Product for Reddit X

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

It’s Time to Spring Clean Your CDP, and Portable Identity Can Help

By Dana Moroze

Increase Cross-Channel Advertising Success With Data Clean Rooms

By Keerat Sharma

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads