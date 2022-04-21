Travel & Transportation Celebrity Cruises Brings All Aboard With Diverse Photo Database The luxury line teamed with Annie Leibovitz and others to create an open-source gallery of inclusive travel images Quadriplegic photographer Jaimen Hudson and his wife, Jess, play with their son during sunset.Jarrad Seng/Celebrity Cruises By Jason Notte15 seconds ago How do you get Annie Leibovitz on board with Celebrity Cruises? By helping her bring everyone else aboard as well. Jason Notte @Notteham jason.notte@adweek.com Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering brand marketing. Recommended articles