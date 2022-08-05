Women Trailblazers

Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX: The Evolution and Impact 

How Title IX helped their careers and the work that still needs to be done 

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

10 mins ago

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Title IX of the Education Amendments Act. This monumental shift in cultural change is commemorated in its celebratory year as women leaders from around the country gather to share how their businesses support the movement. Dawn Porter of Trilogy Films and Cathy Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, joined Adweek during the Women Trailblazers Summit to share how Title IX has shaped their careers, how the civil rights law transcends and reflects today’s workforce and how we can continue to be changemakers in our everyday societal challenges.  

