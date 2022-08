Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Carina Chaz, founder of DedCool, a fragrance brand that she started at just 21 years old.